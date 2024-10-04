Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) Tokenomics

Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bitcoin Cat (SASHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) Information

Bitcoin is more than just a digital currency; it has inspired the creation of a meme coin named Sasha, in honor of the beloved cat raised by Meredith Patterson and the late Len Sassaman. Len Sassaman, an influential figure in the cypherpunk community, is often rumored to be the mysterious founder of Bitcoin, further deepening the connection between Sasha and the Bitcoin legacy. Due to this intriguing association, Sasha has earned the affectionate nickname "Bitcoin Cat." The Sasha coin ($Sasha) was officially launched on October 4th, 2024, on the Solana blockchain. Since its inception, it has transitioned to being fully community-driven, reflecting its growing popularity and the strong sense of community among its supporters.

Official Website:
https://www.sashacto.com/

Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitcoin Cat (SASHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 50.44K
$ 50.44K$ 50.44K
Total Supply:
$ 999.06M
$ 999.06M$ 999.06M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.06M
$ 999.06M$ 999.06M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 50.44K
$ 50.44K$ 50.44K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00141447
$ 0.00141447$ 0.00141447
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00002072
$ 0.00002072$ 0.00002072
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SASHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SASHA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SASHA's tokenomics, explore SASHA token's live price!

SASHA Price Prediction

Want to know where SASHA might be heading? Our SASHA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.