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The live Bitcoin Cash II price today is 0.01454506 USD.BCH2 market cap is 56,139 USD. Track real-time BCH2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Bitcoin Cash II price today is 0.01454506 USD.BCH2 market cap is 56,139 USD. Track real-time BCH2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Bitcoin Cash II Logo

Bitcoin Cash II Price (BCH2)

Unlisted

1 BCH2 to USD Live Price:

$0.01453753
$0.01453753$0.01453753
-0.14%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:47:20 (UTC+8)

Bitcoin Cash II Price Today

The live Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) price today is $ 0.01454506, with a 15.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCH2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01454506 per BCH2.

Bitcoin Cash II currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,139, with a circulating supply of 3.86M BCH2. During the last 24 hours, BCH2 traded between $ 0.01415833 (low) and $ 0.01783179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09942, while the all-time low was $ 0.0098941.

In short-term performance, BCH2 moved +0.33% in the last hour and +8.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.53K.

Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) Market Information

$ 56.14K
$ 56.14K$ 56.14K

$ 9.53K
$ 9.53K$ 9.53K

$ 305.45K
$ 305.45K$ 305.45K

3.86M
3.86M 3.86M

21,000,000.0
21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Cash II is $ 56.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.53K. The circulating supply of BCH2 is 3.86M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 305.45K.

Bitcoin Cash II Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01415833
$ 0.01415833$ 0.01415833
24H Low
$ 0.01783179
$ 0.01783179$ 0.01783179
24H High

$ 0.01415833
$ 0.01415833$ 0.01415833

$ 0.01783179
$ 0.01783179$ 0.01783179

$ 0.09942
$ 0.09942$ 0.09942

$ 0.0098941
$ 0.0098941$ 0.0098941

+0.33%

-15.71%

+8.91%

+8.91%

Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bitcoin Cash II to USD was $ -0.002711436892294463.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Cash II to USD was $ +0.0034058756.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Cash II to USD was $ -0.0038650427.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Cash II to USD was $ +0.000000004844294632.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002711436892294463-15.71%
30 Days$ +0.0034058756+23.42%
60 Days$ -0.0038650427-26.57%
90 Days$ +0.000000004844294632+0.00%

Price Prediction for Bitcoin Cash II

Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BCH2 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Bitcoin Cash II could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Bitcoin Cash II will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BCH2 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Bitcoin Cash II Price Prediction.

What is Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2)

Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) is a SHA-256 proof-of-work cryptocurrency created through a hard fork of BC2 (BitcoinII) at block height 53,200. BCH2 inherits BC2's complete transaction history through the fork block while adopting Bitcoin Cash consensus rules, including 32MB blocks, the ASERT difficulty adjustment algorithm, Schnorr signatures, native introspection opcodes, and protocol upgrades through Upgrade 11 (ABLA).

At the time of the fork, all BC2 holders received BCH2 at a 1:1 ratio, with approximately 2,660,000 coins distributed. BCH2 had no premine, no developer allocation, and no ICO. All new coins enter circulation exclusively through mining, following Bitcoin's original halving schedule with a maximum supply of 21,000,000 and a current block reward of 50 BCH2.

BCH2 launched with a 1-hour ASERT half-life designed for difficulty stability on a new network. At block 92,736, the half-life automatically transitions to 2 days, matching Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). This transition is built into the consensus rules and requires no hard fork. SIGHASH_FORKID provides replay protection, ensuring BCH2 and BC2 transactions are independent.

The project also implements DSProof for real-time double-spend detection on unconfirmed transactions, and a witness-via-scriptSig mechanism that allows existing SegWit UTXOs from BC2's history to be spent on the BCH2 chain. The codebase is built on BitcoinII Core v27.1 and is open source under the MIT license.

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About Bitcoin Cash II

What is the live trading price of Bitcoin Cash II today?

The current trading price of Bitcoin Cash II stands at £0.0107179705362539850000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for BCH2?

BCH2 recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Bitcoin Cash II?

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash II has seen a price movement of -15.71%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Bitcoin Cash II traded in today?

Within the past day, Bitcoin Cash II fluctuated between £0.0104329967550880425000 and £0.0131398976579449275000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitcoin Cash II

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:47:20 (UTC+8)

Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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