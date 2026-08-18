Bitcoin Cash II Price Today

The live Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) price today is $ 0.01454506, with a 15.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCH2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01454506 per BCH2.

Bitcoin Cash II currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,139, with a circulating supply of 3.86M BCH2. During the last 24 hours, BCH2 traded between $ 0.01415833 (low) and $ 0.01783179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09942, while the all-time low was $ 0.0098941.

In short-term performance, BCH2 moved +0.33% in the last hour and +8.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.53K.

Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.14K$ 56.14K $ 56.14K Volume (24H) $ 9.53K$ 9.53K $ 9.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 305.45K$ 305.45K $ 305.45K Circulation Supply 3.86M 3.86M 3.86M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Cash II is $ 56.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.53K. The circulating supply of BCH2 is 3.86M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 305.45K.