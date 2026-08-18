Bitcoin 2 Price Today

The live Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) price today is $ 0.05915, with a 11.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTC2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05915 per BTC2.

Bitcoin 2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,061,988, with a circulating supply of 17.95M BTC2. During the last 24 hours, BTC2 traded between $ 0.058946 (low) and $ 0.067048 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 36.05, while the all-time low was $ 0.01109407.

In short-term performance, BTC2 moved -- in the last hour and -20.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.49K.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.06M$ 1.06M $ 1.06M Volume (24H) $ 9.49K$ 9.49K $ 9.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.06M$ 1.06M $ 1.06M Circulation Supply 17.95M 17.95M 17.95M Total Supply 17,954,380.095 17,954,380.095 17,954,380.095

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin 2 is $ 1.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.49K. The circulating supply of BTC2 is 17.95M, with a total supply of 17954380.095. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.