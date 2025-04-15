Bitci Bonk Price (BBK)
The live price of Bitci Bonk (BBK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.30K USD. BBK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitci Bonk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bitci Bonk price change within the day is -1.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 777.78M USD
During today, the price change of Bitci Bonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitci Bonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitci Bonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitci Bonk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+14.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitci Bonk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-1.06%
+3.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BBK is a digital asset that stands out as the first meme token project officially listed on Simitciswap, a decentralized exchange developed on the Bitcichain network. With the rising popularity of the Bitcichain network and meme token projects, the community's interest in digital assets has been steadily growing. BBK was created with the goal of engaging and empowering the community through a fun and interactive token experience. As a meme token and community-driven project, it not only serves as a trading asset but also fosters participation in various community events and reward mechanisms. BBK aims to be at the forefront of meme token culture while offering real use cases within the blockchain ecosystem.
