BitCat (BTCAT) Information The first ever cat to appear on any Blockchain was on the 28/9/2014, over 10 years ago. This cat made using ACSII art and left as a message by the person who mined Block ID 322,917. You can view this using https://messagesfromthemines.brangerbriz.com and navigating to 592/11288 in the archive The creator of this cat is Satoshi and the cat really wants to know who his owner is. . /_/

/ o o

/~ m) Official Website: https://www.btcat.meme/

BitCat (BTCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitCat (BTCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 45.38K $ 45.38K $ 45.38K Total Supply: $ 955.17M $ 955.17M $ 955.17M Circulating Supply: $ 955.17M $ 955.17M $ 955.17M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.38K $ 45.38K $ 45.38K All-Time High: $ 0.00926441 $ 0.00926441 $ 0.00926441 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about BitCat (BTCAT) price

BitCat (BTCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitCat (BTCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BTCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BTCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BTCAT's tokenomics, explore BTCAT token's live price!

BTCAT Price Prediction Want to know where BTCAT might be heading? Our BTCAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BTCAT token's Price Prediction now!

