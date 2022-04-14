Bitbama (BAMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitbama (BAMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitbama (BAMA) Information Bitbama is a web 3 project that is aimed at Bringing Crypto Education to millions around the world using AI, cutting edge tech & web 3 tools Official Website: https://bitbama.io Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.bitbama.io/ Buy BAMA Now!

Bitbama (BAMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitbama (BAMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 405.28K Total Supply: $ 470.75M Circulating Supply: $ 470.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 405.28K All-Time High: $ 0.050607 All-Time Low: $ 0.00085019 Current Price: $ 0.00086093

Bitbama (BAMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitbama (BAMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BAMA's tokenomics, explore BAMA token's live price!

