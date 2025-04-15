What is Bit Hotel (BTH)

Bit Hotel is a Social-first Play 2 Earn NFT Gaming Metaverse, in which users will be able to use Bit Hotel tokens to participate in governance or acquire native NFTs. The NFTs have in-game usability such as characters, hotel rooms, and accessories and have each their own perks. These NFTs can also be traded on the open market that will be released around year's end. Users will be able to meet and chat with other players, compete on our various ever-changing mini-games, and collect rare NFTs. Every game has winners and losers, thus there will be a global leaderboard that keeps track. Frequent events will be hosted in which players can meet and mingle. Players will be able to have (platonic) relationships, this would allow them to "combine", by burning two NFTs to generate one of higher rarity. A metaverse would not be complete without governance, We will have a decentralized voting model that determines future content, this will be based on staking allocations and in-game achievement.

Bit Hotel (BTH) Resource Official Website