BIRDSPING (PING) Tokenomics

BIRDSPING (PING) Information BirdsPing is a Klaytn-based meme token that satirizes issues happening in the current era and phenomena in the community. In the Mint Club, use Klaytn Coin as the base asset for the bonding curve pool to create a Birdsping token. The issued birdsping token is guaranteed by klaytn coin, the underlying asset of the bonding curve pool, and the birdsping token will be burn upon withdrawal of the underlying asset. Official Website: https://birdsping.city/ Buy PING Now!

Market Cap: $ 62.51K
Total Supply: $ 100.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 62.51K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

BIRDSPING (PING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BIRDSPING (PING) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PING tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PING tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PING's tokenomics, explore PING token's live price!

PING Price Prediction

