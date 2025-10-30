BirbStrategy (BIRBSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00164094 $ 0.00164094 $ 0.00164094 24H Low $ 0.00193298 $ 0.00193298 $ 0.00193298 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00164094$ 0.00164094 $ 0.00164094 24H High $ 0.00193298$ 0.00193298 $ 0.00193298 All Time High $ 0.01847473$ 0.01847473 $ 0.01847473 Lowest Price $ 0.00099318$ 0.00099318 $ 0.00099318 Price Change (1H) -0.88% Price Change (1D) -14.60% Price Change (7D) -23.35% Price Change (7D) -23.35%

BirbStrategy (BIRBSTR) real-time price is $0.00165066. Over the past 24 hours, BIRBSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00164094 and a high of $ 0.00193298, showing active market volatility. BIRBSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.01847473, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00099318.

In terms of short-term performance, BIRBSTR has changed by -0.88% over the past hour, -14.60% over 24 hours, and -23.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BirbStrategy (BIRBSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.57M$ 1.57M $ 1.57M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.57M$ 1.57M $ 1.57M Circulation Supply 950.94M 950.94M 950.94M Total Supply 950,939,373.2147429 950,939,373.2147429 950,939,373.2147429

The current Market Cap of BirbStrategy is $ 1.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIRBSTR is 950.94M, with a total supply of 950939373.2147429. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.57M.