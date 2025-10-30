BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0389296 $ 0.0389296 $ 0.0389296 24H Low $ 0.052641 $ 0.052641 $ 0.052641 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0389296$ 0.0389296 $ 0.0389296 24H High $ 0.052641$ 0.052641 $ 0.052641 All Time High $ 0.394381$ 0.394381 $ 0.394381 Lowest Price $ 0.02349287$ 0.02349287 $ 0.02349287 Price Change (1H) -18.42% Price Change (1D) -25.09% Price Change (7D) -19.72% Price Change (7D) -19.72%

BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) real-time price is $0.03918799. Over the past 24 hours, BIOMEAI traded between a low of $ 0.0389296 and a high of $ 0.052641, showing active market volatility. BIOMEAI's all-time high price is $ 0.394381, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02349287.

In terms of short-term performance, BIOMEAI has changed by -18.42% over the past hour, -25.09% over 24 hours, and -19.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 231.33K$ 231.33K $ 231.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 391.88K$ 391.88K $ 391.88K Circulation Supply 5.90M 5.90M 5.90M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BiomeAI is $ 231.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIOMEAI is 5.90M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 391.88K.