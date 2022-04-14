Bingus The Cat (BINGUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bingus The Cat (BINGUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bingus The Cat (BINGUS) Information
Solana's Favorite Hairless Cat - BING BONG BING BONG
Official Website: https://bingus.me

Bingus The Cat (BINGUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bingus The Cat (BINGUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 937.81K $ 937.81K $ 937.81K Total Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M Circulating Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 937.81K $ 937.81K $ 937.81K All-Time High: $ 0.00942343 $ 0.00942343 $ 0.00942343 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003796 $ 0.00003796 $ 0.00003796 Current Price: $ 0.00094116 $ 0.00094116 $ 0.00094116 Learn more about Bingus The Cat (BINGUS) price

Bingus The Cat (BINGUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bingus The Cat (BINGUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BINGUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BINGUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BINGUS's tokenomics, explore BINGUS token's live price!

