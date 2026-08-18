BINDER Price Today

The live BINDER (BINDER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current BINDER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BINDER.

BINDER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 601,009, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M BINDER. During the last 24 hours, BINDER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00617677, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BINDER moved +0.49% in the last hour and -2.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 376.44.

BINDER (BINDER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 601.01K$ 601.01K $ 601.01K Volume (24H) $ 376.44$ 376.44 $ 376.44 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 601.01K$ 601.01K $ 601.01K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,997,209.409216 999,997,209.409216 999,997,209.409216

The current Market Cap of BINDER is $ 601.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 376.44. The circulating supply of BINDER is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999997209.409216. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 601.01K.