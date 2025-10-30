BINANTS (BINANTS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00008412 $ 0.00008412 $ 0.00008412 24H Low $ 0.00008813 $ 0.00008813 $ 0.00008813 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00008412$ 0.00008412 $ 0.00008412 24H High $ 0.00008813$ 0.00008813 $ 0.00008813 All Time High $ 0.00034659$ 0.00034659 $ 0.00034659 Lowest Price $ 0.00008378$ 0.00008378 $ 0.00008378 Price Change (1H) -1.54% Price Change (1D) -2.28% Price Change (7D) -6.70% Price Change (7D) -6.70%

BINANTS (BINANTS) real-time price is $0.00008413. Over the past 24 hours, BINANTS traded between a low of $ 0.00008412 and a high of $ 0.00008813, showing active market volatility. BINANTS's all-time high price is $ 0.00034659, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00008378.

In terms of short-term performance, BINANTS has changed by -1.54% over the past hour, -2.28% over 24 hours, and -6.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BINANTS (BINANTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.12K$ 84.12K $ 84.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.12K$ 84.12K $ 84.12K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BINANTS is $ 84.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BINANTS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.12K.