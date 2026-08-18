Binance Yellow Robot Price Today

The live Binance Yellow Robot (BINA) price today is $ 0, with a 15.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current BINA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BINA.

Binance Yellow Robot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,968, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BINA. During the last 24 hours, BINA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01389238, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BINA moved -- in the last hour and -4.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Binance Yellow Robot (BINA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.97K$ 20.97K $ 20.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.97K$ 20.97K $ 20.97K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Binance Yellow Robot is $ 20.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BINA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.97K.