BILLZ Price Today

The live BILLZ ($BILLZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current $BILLZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $BILLZ.

BILLZ currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 39,255, with a circulating supply of 800.00M $BILLZ. During the last 24 hours, $BILLZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $BILLZ moved -- in the last hour and -0.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BILLZ ($BILLZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.26K$ 39.26K $ 39.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.07K$ 49.07K $ 49.07K Circulation Supply 800.00M 800.00M 800.00M Total Supply 999,996,783.5661459 999,996,783.5661459 999,996,783.5661459

The current Market Cap of BILLZ is $ 39.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $BILLZ is 800.00M, with a total supply of 999996783.5661459. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.07K.