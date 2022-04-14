BillionHappiness (BHC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BillionHappiness (BHC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BillionHappiness (BHC) Information Billion Happiness is a blockchain technology-based apparel company dedicated to providing Happiness through a transparent record of information on quality products our goal is to put authenticity using blockchain eliminating counterfeit items on the market. Users can earn BHC via cashback "Shop to our store" and via staking/farming BHC. Official Website: billionhappiness.finance Buy BHC Now!

BillionHappiness (BHC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BillionHappiness (BHC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.69K $ 22.69K $ 22.69K Total Supply: $ 50.00K $ 50.00K $ 50.00K Circulating Supply: $ 50.00K $ 50.00K $ 50.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.69K $ 22.69K $ 22.69K All-Time High: $ 436.97 $ 436.97 $ 436.97 All-Time Low: $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Current Price: $ 0.453736 $ 0.453736 $ 0.453736 Learn more about BillionHappiness (BHC) price

BillionHappiness (BHC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BillionHappiness (BHC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BHC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BHC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BHC's tokenomics, explore BHC token's live price!

BHC Price Prediction Want to know where BHC might be heading? Our BHC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

