BigWil Price Today

The live BigWil (BWIL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BWIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BWIL.

BigWil currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 24,666, with a circulating supply of 46.55M BWIL. During the last 24 hours, BWIL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00115157, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BWIL moved -- in the last hour and +5.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.99.

BigWil (BWIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.67K$ 24.67K $ 24.67K Volume (24H) $ 2.99$ 2.99 $ 2.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 529.88K$ 529.88K $ 529.88K Circulation Supply 46.55M 46.55M 46.55M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BigWil is $ 24.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.99. The circulating supply of BWIL is 46.55M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 529.88K.