BigWater Price (BIGW)
The live BigWater (BIGW) price today is $ 0.00159868, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIGW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00159868 per BIGW.
BigWater currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,468,385, with a circulating supply of 918.50M BIGW. During the last 24 hours, BIGW traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00281767, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BIGW moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.22.
The current Market Cap of BigWater is $ 1.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.22. The circulating supply of BIGW is 918.50M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.99M.
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During today, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ -0.0000552451.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ -0.0000370785.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BigWater to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000552451
|-3.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000370785
|-2.31%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of BigWater could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
BigWater Protocol's vision is grounded in real environmental change. This ranges from supporting large scale afforestation and reforestation projects, preventing pollution of oceans to expanding clean water access to underserved communities. Its approach combines aspects like Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), Decentralized Science (DeSci), and AI-powered environmental analytics on Big Data. The initiative is built mainly on two pillars; Clean Air and Clean Water. BigWater Smart Air Purifiers are DePIN devices that not only provide Clean Air to the user but also enable 1000 litres of Clean Water for underserved communities with on-chain distribution data linked to an NFT issued to every user of the Air Purifier. Above all, users are rewarded with $BIGW tokens issued directly to their wallets for every 20 hours of active functioning. This not only serves as an incentive for people to operate their Air Purifier but also acts as a passive stream of income for them. This ecosystem gathers data on blockchain that ensures traceability and verification thereby delivering Proof of Impact through Impact Assessment Reports that quantify the value of impact delivered by every user individually and the entire network collectively. The commitment to "Proof of Delivery" is what truly makes BigWater different from any other project in the DePIN sector.
BigWater is supporting the Government of India's commitment of “Net Zero by 2070” being implemented through large-scale afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and ecosystem restoration under the Mission LiFE project. Trees are geo-tagged using geospatial intelligence, AI-enabled drones, and real-time monitoring to ensure "Proof of Existence". Projects are also being undertaken in South East Asia, Africa and Latin America to encourage reforestation of the Amazon Rainforests.
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What is the current market price of BIGW?
It's currently valued at £0.0011780360573898300000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does BigWater have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, BIGW shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for BIGW?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of BIGW. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for BigWater?
It has traded between £0E-15 and £0E-15, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of BIGW on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated BIGW is within the -- ecosystem.
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