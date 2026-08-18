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The live BigWater price today is 0.00159868 USD.BIGW market cap is 1,468,385 USD. Track real-time BIGW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live BigWater price today is 0.00159868 USD.BIGW market cap is 1,468,385 USD. Track real-time BIGW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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BigWater Price (BIGW)

Unlisted

1 BIGW to USD Live Price:

$0.00159868
$0.00159868$0.00159868
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BigWater (BIGW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:42:56 (UTC+8)

BigWater Price Today

The live BigWater (BIGW) price today is $ 0.00159868, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIGW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00159868 per BIGW.

BigWater currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,468,385, with a circulating supply of 918.50M BIGW. During the last 24 hours, BIGW traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00281767, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BIGW moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.22.

BigWater (BIGW) Market Information

$ 1.47M
$ 1.47M$ 1.47M

$ 22.22
$ 22.22$ 22.22

$ 15.99M
$ 15.99M$ 15.99M

918.50M
918.50M 918.50M

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BigWater is $ 1.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.22. The circulating supply of BIGW is 918.50M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.99M.

BigWater Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00281767
$ 0.00281767$ 0.00281767

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

BigWater (BIGW) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ -0.0000552451.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ -0.0000370785.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BigWater to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0000552451-3.45%
60 Days$ -0.0000370785-2.31%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for BigWater

BigWater (BIGW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BIGW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BigWater (BIGW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BigWater could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BigWater will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BIGW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BigWater Price Prediction.

What is BigWater (BIGW)

BigWater Protocol's vision is grounded in real environmental change. This ranges from supporting large scale afforestation and reforestation projects, preventing pollution of oceans to expanding clean water access to underserved communities. Its approach combines aspects like Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), Decentralized Science (DeSci), and AI-powered environmental analytics on Big Data. The initiative is built mainly on two pillars; Clean Air and Clean Water. BigWater Smart Air Purifiers are DePIN devices that not only provide Clean Air to the user but also enable 1000 litres of Clean Water for underserved communities with on-chain distribution data linked to an NFT issued to every user of the Air Purifier. Above all, users are rewarded with $BIGW tokens issued directly to their wallets for every 20 hours of active functioning. This not only serves as an incentive for people to operate their Air Purifier but also acts as a passive stream of income for them. This ecosystem gathers data on blockchain that ensures traceability and verification thereby delivering Proof of Impact through Impact Assessment Reports that quantify the value of impact delivered by every user individually and the entire network collectively. The commitment to "Proof of Delivery" is what truly makes BigWater different from any other project in the DePIN sector.

BigWater is supporting the Government of India's commitment of “Net Zero by 2070” being implemented through large-scale afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and ecosystem restoration under the Mission LiFE project. Trees are geo-tagged using geospatial intelligence, AI-enabled drones, and real-time monitoring to ensure "Proof of Existence". Projects are also being undertaken in South East Asia, Africa and Latin America to encourage reforestation of the Amazon Rainforests.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About BigWater

What is the current market price of BIGW?

It's currently valued at £0.0011780360573898300000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does BigWater have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, BIGW shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for BIGW?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of BIGW. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for BigWater?

It has traded between £0E-15 and £0E-15, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of BIGW on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated BIGW is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BigWater

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:42:56 (UTC+8)

BigWater (BIGW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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