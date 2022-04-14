BigShortBets (BIGSB) Tokenomics
BigShortBets is the social, decentralized, anonymous information marketplace & blockchain futures trading tool - powered by $BigSB token.
In short we build a platform on Tor network for investors. Only thing used for KYC process on the platform is MetaMask address This platform will enable information exchange between parties eg. buying and selling information and creating own space like on any other social platform eg. groups, timeline, posts. It is 100% community driven, to maintain a good situation on the platform there is a community reputation system to control the uncontrolled content. We already have that part working.
Second part is the Market, on which we create ability to fully decentralize the futures trading. We will enable for users of the platform to create bets (futures contracts) on anything they like. It will work like the first stock exchange in Amsterdam. Everything to make GME and AMC- like actions without interception. We plan to attract arbitrators to trade on this platform (bets on NASDAQ, GOLD, STEEL, etc). We do so cause the only information used in KYC is MetaMask wallet address.
Last thing. Every transaction on the platform is secured by BigSB token. Everything we collect in presale, public sale, etc goes to liquidity for future arbitrators. Platform provides full anonymity and encryption.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIGSB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIGSB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
