BIG (BIG) Information BIG is a memecoin on Avalanche that stands for "Believe In Greatness," built to inspire a winning mindset and empower ambition. With a bold narrative centered on aspiration, BIG taps into the dreams of crypto users, embodying the energy to achieve greatness. Represented by the mighty hippo—powerful, fearless, and confident—BIG is the movement that turns ambition into reality. Dream BIG, join the herd today and achieve greatness. Official Website: https://bigmeme.xyz/ Buy BIG Now!

BIG (BIG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BIG (BIG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 112.05K $ 112.05K $ 112.05K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 112.05K $ 112.05K $ 112.05K All-Time High: $ 0.03951104 $ 0.03951104 $ 0.03951104 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00011202 $ 0.00011202 $ 0.00011202 Learn more about BIG (BIG) price

BIG (BIG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BIG (BIG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BIG's tokenomics, explore BIG token's live price!

