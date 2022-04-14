BIG JIM (BIGJIM) Tokenomics
BIG JIM (BIGJIM) Information
BigJim ($BIGJIM) is a memecoin with a mission to inspire strength, discipline, and ambition. Built on the Solana blockchain, it combines high-quality content, community-driven growth, and a long-term vision to lead the memecoin space.
BigJim is focused on delivering value beyond hype. It features the first-ever podcast by a memecoin, releasing weekly episodes and daily clips across social platforms to educate, motivate, and engage its audience.
This project is built for those who value principles, strategy, and resilience. It’s designed as a long-term investment with a focus on building a legacy and empowering a community committed to real growth and impact.
BIG JIM (BIGJIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Key tokenomics and price data for BIG JIM (BIGJIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
BIG JIM (BIGJIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BIG JIM (BIGJIM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIGJIM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIGJIM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
