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The live BIG Indie Games price today is 0.00332778 USD.BIG market cap is 35,701 USD. Track real-time BIG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live BIG Indie Games price today is 0.00332778 USD.BIG market cap is 35,701 USD. Track real-time BIG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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BIG Indie Games Logo

BIG Indie Games Price (BIG)

Unlisted

1 BIG to USD Live Price:

$0.00332778
$0.00332778$0.00332778
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BIG Indie Games (BIG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:42:25 (UTC+8)

BIG Indie Games Price Today

The live BIG Indie Games (BIG) price today is $ 0.00332778, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00332778 per BIG.

BIG Indie Games currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,701, with a circulating supply of 10.73M BIG. During the last 24 hours, BIG traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00484664, while the all-time low was $ 0.00330851.

In short-term performance, BIG moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.51.

BIG Indie Games (BIG) Market Information

$ 35.70K
$ 35.70K$ 35.70K

$ 93.51
$ 93.51$ 93.51

$ 332.78K
$ 332.78K$ 332.78K

10.73M
10.73M 10.73M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BIG Indie Games is $ 35.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.51. The circulating supply of BIG is 10.73M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 332.78K.

BIG Indie Games Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00484664
$ 0.00484664$ 0.00484664

$ 0.00330851
$ 0.00330851$ 0.00330851

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

BIG Indie Games (BIG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BIG Indie Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIG Indie Games to USD was $ -0.0009604279.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIG Indie Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIG Indie Games to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0009604279-28.86%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days----

Price Prediction for BIG Indie Games

BIG Indie Games (BIG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BIG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BIG Indie Games (BIG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BIG Indie Games could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BIG Indie Games will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BIG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BIG Indie Games Price Prediction.

What is BIG Indie Games (BIG)

BIG Indie Games is an independent game studio focused on building high-quality games for multiple platforms. Our goal is simple: create games that regular gamers genuinely want to play, without unnecessary barriers, complicated onboarding, or forced Web3 integrations.

We believe games should be judged by the strength of their gameplay, quality, performance, visuals, and overall player experience. That is why our main focus is on building polished, accessible, and entertaining games for real gaming audiences across platforms such as PC, mobile, and future distribution channels.

BIG Indie Games follows a zero crypto friction approach. Players do not need wallets, tokens, blockchain knowledge, or any Web3 steps to enjoy our games. Our games are built as real games first, designed to reach mainstream players and generate real-world revenue through quality products.

At the same time, BIG Indie Games is connected to the broader Web3 ecosystem through the $BIG token. Instead of forcing crypto directly into the gameplay experience, our strategy is to use revenue generated by our games to support and grow the $BIG ecosystem. This can include buy-backs, marketing, team development, future game development, ecosystem growth, and long-term brand expansion.

We approach $BIG with a long-term growth mindset, similar to how strong companies focus on building value around their brand and community. The stronger our games perform, the more opportunities we create to support the ecosystem behind them.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and Web3 by removing the friction for players while still creating value for our token ecosystem. No complicated crypto mechanics. No forced integrations. Just high-quality games, real revenue, and a long-term vision.

Zero crypto friction. Real gamers. BIG games.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About BIG Indie Games

What is BIG Indie Games trading right now?

Current price: £0.0024521760646663050000, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is BIG attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Game Studio peers.

How liquid is the BIG Indie Games market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about BIG?

With 10728021.355691612 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does BIG Indie Games compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £0.0035713943235593400000 and ATL of £0.0024379763781587475000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is BIG Indie Games being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate BIG Indie Games's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BIG Indie Games

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:42:25 (UTC+8)

BIG Indie Games (BIG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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