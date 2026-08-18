BIG Indie Games is an independent game studio focused on building high-quality games for multiple platforms. Our goal is simple: create games that regular gamers genuinely want to play, without unnecessary barriers, complicated onboarding, or forced Web3 integrations.

We believe games should be judged by the strength of their gameplay, quality, performance, visuals, and overall player experience. That is why our main focus is on building polished, accessible, and entertaining games for real gaming audiences across platforms such as PC, mobile, and future distribution channels.

BIG Indie Games follows a zero crypto friction approach. Players do not need wallets, tokens, blockchain knowledge, or any Web3 steps to enjoy our games. Our games are built as real games first, designed to reach mainstream players and generate real-world revenue through quality products.

At the same time, BIG Indie Games is connected to the broader Web3 ecosystem through the $BIG token. Instead of forcing crypto directly into the gameplay experience, our strategy is to use revenue generated by our games to support and grow the $BIG ecosystem. This can include buy-backs, marketing, team development, future game development, ecosystem growth, and long-term brand expansion.

We approach $BIG with a long-term growth mindset, similar to how strong companies focus on building value around their brand and community. The stronger our games perform, the more opportunities we create to support the ecosystem behind them.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and Web3 by removing the friction for players while still creating value for our token ecosystem. No complicated crypto mechanics. No forced integrations. Just high-quality games, real revenue, and a long-term vision.

Zero crypto friction. Real gamers. BIG games.