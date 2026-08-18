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The live Big Brother Machi price today is 0 USD.MACHI market cap is 167,109 USD. Track real-time MACHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Big Brother Machi price today is 0 USD.MACHI market cap is 167,109 USD. Track real-time MACHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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MACHI Price Info

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MACHI Official Website

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MACHI Price Forecast

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Big Brother Machi Price (MACHI)

Unlisted

1 MACHI to USD Live Price:

$0.00018114
$0.00018114$0.00018114
+0.22%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Big Brother Machi (MACHI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:41:53 (UTC+8)

Big Brother Machi Price Today

The live Big Brother Machi (MACHI) price today is $ 0, with a 18.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current MACHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MACHI.

Big Brother Machi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 167,109, with a circulating supply of 952.62M MACHI. During the last 24 hours, MACHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00258508, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MACHI moved +5.06% in the last hour and -22.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.32K.

Big Brother Machi (MACHI) Market Information

$ 167.11K
$ 167.11K$ 167.11K

$ 14.32K
$ 14.32K$ 14.32K

$ 167.11K
$ 167.11K$ 167.11K

952.62M
952.62M 952.62M

952,619,700.561319
952,619,700.561319 952,619,700.561319

The current Market Cap of Big Brother Machi is $ 167.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.32K. The circulating supply of MACHI is 952.62M, with a total supply of 952619700.561319. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 167.11K.

Big Brother Machi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00258508
$ 0.00258508$ 0.00258508

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+5.06%

+18.85%

-22.40%

-22.40%

Big Brother Machi (MACHI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Big Brother Machi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Big Brother Machi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Big Brother Machi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Big Brother Machi to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+18.85%
30 Days$ 0-40.29%
60 Days$ 0-9.37%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Big Brother Machi

Big Brother Machi (MACHI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MACHI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Big Brother Machi (MACHI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Big Brother Machi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Big Brother Machi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MACHI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Big Brother Machi Price Prediction.

What is Big Brother Machi (MACHI)

MACHI is a community driven token launched on the Pump.fun platform on the Solana network. The token emerged from online communities following the public activities of Jeff Huang, also known as BigBrotherMachi. Within the launch structure, trading fees generated through the Pump.fun deployment were directed to a designated wallet associated with BigBrotherMachi, who has publicly acknowledged claiming these fees. The token functions primarily as a community coordination asset that reflects participation and activity within the broader Solana trading ecosystem. Trading occurs on decentralized exchanges where market activity is driven by community engagement and open participation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Big Brother Machi (MACHI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Big Brother Machi

What is Big Brother Machi trading right now?

Current price: £, with a price movement of 18.84% over the last 24 hours.

Is MACHI attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Big Brother Machi market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about MACHI?

With 952619700.561319 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Big Brother Machi compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £0.0019048949453532300000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Big Brother Machi being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Big Brother Machi's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Big Brother Machi

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:41:53 (UTC+8)

Big Brother Machi (MACHI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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