Big Brother Machi Price Today

The live Big Brother Machi (MACHI) price today is $ 0, with a 18.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current MACHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MACHI.

Big Brother Machi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 167,109, with a circulating supply of 952.62M MACHI. During the last 24 hours, MACHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00258508, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MACHI moved +5.06% in the last hour and -22.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.32K.

Big Brother Machi (MACHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 167.11K$ 167.11K $ 167.11K Volume (24H) $ 14.32K$ 14.32K $ 14.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 167.11K$ 167.11K $ 167.11K Circulation Supply 952.62M 952.62M 952.62M Total Supply 952,619,700.561319 952,619,700.561319 952,619,700.561319

The current Market Cap of Big Brother Machi is $ 167.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.32K. The circulating supply of MACHI is 952.62M, with a total supply of 952619700.561319. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 167.11K.