Big Back Bitcoin (BBBTC) is a community-powered cryptocurrency that fuses meme culture, AI-driven engagement, and real-world utility. Built on Ethereum, BBBTC operates a live DApp where users can stake tokens, participate in DAO governance, and swap across networks (BSC, Polygon and Ethereum). The project’s mission is to bridge the worlds of food and fitness with crypto adoption, using BBBTC as a reward token for people who eat at food trucks or local restaurants, as well as for those who engage in fitness programs and achieve wellness goals. This real-world integration supports community engagement and provides tangible use cases for crypto outside traditional speculation.
Understanding the tokenomics of Big Back Bitcoin (BBBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BBBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BBBTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.