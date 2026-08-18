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The live Big Ass Rewards Sendor price today is 0 USD.BARS market cap is 105,692 USD. Track real-time BARS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Big Ass Rewards Sendor price today is 0 USD.BARS market cap is 105,692 USD. Track real-time BARS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Big Ass Rewards Sendor Logo

Big Ass Rewards Sendor Price (BARS)

Unlisted

1 BARS to USD Live Price:

$0.00011089
$0.00011089$0.00011089
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:41:38 (UTC+8)

Big Ass Rewards Sendor Price Today

The live Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) price today is $ 0, with a 4.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current BARS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BARS.

Big Ass Rewards Sendor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 105,692, with a circulating supply of 950.07M BARS. During the last 24 hours, BARS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BARS moved +0.66% in the last hour and -7.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 409.67.

Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) Market Information

$ 105.69K
$ 105.69K$ 105.69K

$ 409.67
$ 409.67$ 409.67

$ 110.70K
$ 110.70K$ 110.70K

950.07M
950.07M 950.07M

995,075,660.553265
995,075,660.553265 995,075,660.553265

The current Market Cap of Big Ass Rewards Sendor is $ 105.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 409.67. The circulating supply of BARS is 950.07M, with a total supply of 995075660.553265. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.70K.

Big Ass Rewards Sendor Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.66%

-4.62%

-7.01%

-7.01%

Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Big Ass Rewards Sendor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Big Ass Rewards Sendor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Big Ass Rewards Sendor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Big Ass Rewards Sendor to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.62%
30 Days$ 0-75.19%
60 Days$ 0-16.30%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Big Ass Rewards Sendor

Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BARS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Big Ass Rewards Sendor could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Big Ass Rewards Sendor will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BARS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Big Ass Rewards Sendor Price Prediction.

What is Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS)

$BARS — Big Ass Rewards Sendor is a live Solana reward distribution protocol built on Proof-of-Conviction tokenomics. Every 20 minutes, the BARS Reflex Engine automatically claims creator rewards, swaps them into $BARS tokens on the open market, and airdrops them directly to holders — no clicks, no manual claims. Rewards are weighted by holder behavior. Diamond hands (holders of ≥99% of their original buy-in) earn up to a 2.4× reward multiplier. Wallets that sell more than half their position are disqualified as "jeets." Whales holding over 4% of supply are excluded from rewards, with partial penalties starting at 3%. Every cycle splits rewards 50/50 between direct airdrops to qualifying holders and the X Share Pool — a rolling pool that holders claim by engaging on X (Twitter). Every distribution, burn, and cycle is signed on-chain and verifiable on Solscan. The protocol also runs a BARS Tax Engine: every distribution on any BARS-powered launch triggers an automatic 0.5% $BARS buy-and-burn, creating deflationary pressure tied to protocol usage. The roadmap moves from the current launch phase to a public platform where any project can deploy BARS-powered reward mechanics.

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Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Big Ass Rewards Sendor

What is the current market price of BARS?

It's currently valued at £, reflecting a price movement of -4.62% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Big Ass Rewards Sendor have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, BARS shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for BARS?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of BARS. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Big Ass Rewards Sendor?

It has traded between £ and £, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of BARS on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated BARS is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Big Ass Rewards Sendor

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:41:38 (UTC+8)

Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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