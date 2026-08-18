Big Ass Rewards Sendor Price Today

The live Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) price today is $ 0, with a 4.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current BARS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BARS.

Big Ass Rewards Sendor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 105,692, with a circulating supply of 950.07M BARS. During the last 24 hours, BARS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BARS moved +0.66% in the last hour and -7.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 409.67.

Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.69K$ 105.69K $ 105.69K Volume (24H) $ 409.67$ 409.67 $ 409.67 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 110.70K$ 110.70K $ 110.70K Circulation Supply 950.07M 950.07M 950.07M Total Supply 995,075,660.553265 995,075,660.553265 995,075,660.553265

The current Market Cap of Big Ass Rewards Sendor is $ 105.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 409.67. The circulating supply of BARS is 950.07M, with a total supply of 995075660.553265. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.70K.