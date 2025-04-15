Bifrost Voucher ASTR Price (VASTR)
The live price of Bifrost Voucher ASTR (VASTR) today is 0.03243624 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VASTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bifrost Voucher ASTR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.83K USD
- Bifrost Voucher ASTR price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the VASTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VASTR price information.
During today, the price change of Bifrost Voucher ASTR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bifrost Voucher ASTR to USD was $ -0.0043087652.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bifrost Voucher ASTR to USD was $ -0.0106146330.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bifrost Voucher ASTR to USD was $ -0.04137184615926165.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0043087652
|-13.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0106146330
|-32.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04137184615926165
|-56.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bifrost Voucher ASTR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.09%
+13.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
vASTR is a liquid staking token for ASTR, minted via Bifrost.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VASTR to VND
₫831.69762984
|1 VASTR to AUD
A$0.0506005344
|1 VASTR to GBP
￡0.02432718
|1 VASTR to EUR
€0.0285438912
|1 VASTR to USD
$0.03243624
|1 VASTR to MYR
RM0.1430438184
|1 VASTR to TRY
₺1.2354963816
|1 VASTR to JPY
¥4.6328681592
|1 VASTR to RUB
₽2.6672320152
|1 VASTR to INR
₹2.7804344928
|1 VASTR to IDR
Rp549.766697196
|1 VASTR to KRW
₩46.2712694472
|1 VASTR to PHP
₱1.839134808
|1 VASTR to EGP
￡E.1.6529507904
|1 VASTR to BRL
R$0.1900763664
|1 VASTR to CAD
C$0.0447620112
|1 VASTR to BDT
৳3.9445711464
|1 VASTR to NGN
₦52.0643819112
|1 VASTR to UAH
₴1.3366974504
|1 VASTR to VES
Bs2.30297304
|1 VASTR to PKR
Rs9.1084205544
|1 VASTR to KZT
₸16.7974312464
|1 VASTR to THB
฿1.0875871272
|1 VASTR to TWD
NT$1.0522316256
|1 VASTR to AED
د.إ0.1190410008
|1 VASTR to CHF
Fr0.0262733544
|1 VASTR to HKD
HK$0.25138086
|1 VASTR to MAD
.د.م0.3013326696
|1 VASTR to MXN
$0.6477517128