Biaoqing SOL (BIAO) Tokenomics
Biaoqing SOL (BIAO) Information
BIAO Panda, the most famous ASIAN MEME ON SOLANA blockchain, known for its association with internet culture and meme communities. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies that focus on financial utility or technological innovation, BIAO thrives on its social media presence and community engagement. This token has carved out a niche for itself, particularly among those who appreciate its roots in online trolling and meme culture.
Biaoqing SOL (BIAO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Biaoqing SOL (BIAO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Biaoqing SOL (BIAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Biaoqing SOL (BIAO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIAO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BIAO's tokenomics, explore BIAO token's live price!
BIAO Price Prediction
Want to know where BIAO might be heading? Our BIAO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.