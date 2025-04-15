Biao on BNBChain Price (BIAO)
The live price of Biao on BNBChain (BIAO) today is 0.00299567 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.01M USD. BIAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Biao on BNBChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Biao on BNBChain price change within the day is +8.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BIAO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIAO price information.
During today, the price change of Biao on BNBChain to USD was $ +0.00024404.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Biao on BNBChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Biao on BNBChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Biao on BNBChain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00024404
|+8.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Biao on BNBChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.07%
+8.87%
-17.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WHAT IS $BIAO? The comic originated with Wang Nima, the pseudonymous creator of Baozou Manhua, a rage comic-style webtoon site founded in 2008. LONGEST LASTING MEME Wang's website has rapidly grown, boasting nearly 9 million Weibo fans and nearly a billion video views. It now features popular actors, including Chinese singer Jacky Cheung. the “pepe” of china Like Pepe, $BIAO has been around for a decade, evoking nostalgia as a timeless meme. While Pepe dominated the West with its humor and adaptations, $BIAO now does the same in China. THE BNB CHain $BIAO, a legendary Chinese meme, is thriving on the BNB Chain, which is dominated by Chinese traders. With deep cultural relevance, it's becoming the "Pepe of the East."
