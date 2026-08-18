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The live BFIC Coin price today is 0.238257 USD.BFIC market cap is 450,252 USD. Track real-time BFIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live BFIC Coin price today is 0.238257 USD.BFIC market cap is 450,252 USD. Track real-time BFIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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BFIC Coin Price (BFIC)

Unlisted

1 BFIC to USD Live Price:

$0.238257
$0.238257$0.238257
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BFIC Coin (BFIC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:41:08 (UTC+8)

BFIC Coin Price Today

The live BFIC Coin (BFIC) price today is $ 0.238257, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BFIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.238257 per BFIC.

BFIC Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 450,252, with a circulating supply of 1.89M BFIC. During the last 24 hours, BFIC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 50.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.120209.

In short-term performance, BFIC moved -- in the last hour and -0.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BFIC Coin (BFIC) Market Information

$ 450.25K
$ 450.25K$ 450.25K

--
----

$ 5.00M
$ 5.00M$ 5.00M

1.89M
1.89M 1.89M

21,000,000.0
21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BFIC Coin is $ 450.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BFIC is 1.89M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.00M.

BFIC Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 50.26
$ 50.26$ 50.26

$ 0.120209
$ 0.120209$ 0.120209

--

--

-0.64%

-0.64%

BFIC Coin (BFIC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BFIC Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BFIC Coin to USD was $ -0.0064246714.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BFIC Coin to USD was $ -0.0489422049.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BFIC Coin to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0064246714-2.69%
60 Days$ -0.0489422049-20.54%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for BFIC Coin

BFIC Coin (BFIC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BFIC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BFIC Coin (BFIC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BFIC Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BFIC Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BFIC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BFIC Coin Price Prediction.

What is BFIC Coin (BFIC)

What is BFIC Coin?

BFIC Coin is the native token of Blockchain Foundation for Innovation & Collaboration (BFIC) blockchain. BFIC is a proof-of-authority (PoA) blockchain network with an innovative and universal ecosystem that comprises of decentralized modules of various industries including, but not limited to entertainment, sports, gaming, e-commerce and travel & tourism. The foundation has developed and patented proof-of-contribution (PoC) consensus protocol to resolve the scalability, reward assessment and computational problems faced by PoS and PoW protocols, and will deploy the PoC Blockchain soon.

Blockchain Foundation for Innovation & Collaboration (BFIC):

The Blockchain Foundation for Innovation & Collaboration is an ingenious tech hub that is dedicated towards exploring the potential aspects of innovative ideas, solving real-life issues and devising smart new platforms based on blockchain technology to enhance the scalability, security and computational aspects of various industries.

The foundation collaborates with enterprises, tech firms and innovators to design decentralized apps for various industries. As a result, BFIC has already developed Time2Travel, a decentralized travel & tourism platform that offers swift bookings of flight tickets, accommodations and rental commute around the globe, Super11 – Fantasy Gaming Platform, GameOK – Decentralized Gaming and Love Wallet – a powerful decentralized app to transfer and store your NFT and Crypto assets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About BFIC Coin

What is BFIC Coin trading right now?

Current price: £0.17556692829429825000, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is BFIC attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Smart Contract Platform,Layer 2 (L2) peers.

How liquid is the BFIC Coin market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about BFIC?

With 1889774.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does BFIC Coin compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £37.0356120326850000 and ATL of £0.08857966348661025000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is BFIC Coin being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate BFIC Coin's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BFIC Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:41:08 (UTC+8)

BFIC Coin (BFIC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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