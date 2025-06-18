BEZO Price (BEZO)
The live price of BEZO (BEZO) today is 0.00000594 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BEZO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BEZO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BEZO price change within the day is -0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BEZO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BEZO to USD was $ -0.0000006295.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BEZO to USD was $ -0.0000011223.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BEZO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000006295
|-10.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000011223
|-18.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BEZO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.18%
-3.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BEZO is all about achieving the impossible, a dream that resonates with many of us. Instead of selling a million records, BEZO aims to break records; and sell tokens instead! Get your hands on this latest memecoin and aim for the stars, just like BEZO!
