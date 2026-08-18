BETTER Price Today

The live BETTER (BETTER) price today is $ 0.00200391, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BETTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00200391 per BETTER.

BETTER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,320,578, with a circulating supply of 659.00M BETTER. During the last 24 hours, BETTER traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00738334, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BETTER moved -- in the last hour and -4.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 969.80.

BETTER (BETTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Volume (24H) $ 969.80$ 969.80 $ 969.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.42M$ 1.42M $ 1.42M Circulation Supply 659.00M 659.00M 659.00M Total Supply 709,001,939.9999999 709,001,939.9999999 709,001,939.9999999

The current Market Cap of BETTER is $ 1.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 969.80. The circulating supply of BETTER is 659.00M, with a total supply of 709001939.9999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.42M.