BetMore Casino (BMR) Tokenomics
BetMore Casino (BMR) Information
BetMore is an online casino featuring games from the most well-known providers and aggregators. It offers three main gambling options: Slots, Sports Betting, and Live Games.
BetMore is more than just an online casino—it’s a part of the GameFi culture. The $BMR token is available on three blockchain networks: Solana, Ethereum, and Base.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds you can comfortably afford to lose.
No guarantees are made regarding results or financial gain. All forms of betting carry financial risks, and individuals are responsible for making their own betting decisions, whether or not they use the information provided on this site.
BetMore Casino (BMR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BetMore Casino (BMR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BetMore Casino (BMR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BetMore Casino (BMR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BMR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BMR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BMR's tokenomics, explore BMR token's live price!
BMR Price Prediction
Want to know where BMR might be heading? Our BMR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.