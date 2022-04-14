Beth ($BETH) Information

The $Beth Vision: From Meme to Machine $Beth isn’t about being “just another token.” It’s a business. It’s a movement. It’s a proof-of-concept. Beth can build something bigger than the memes themselves. Here’s what we’re building: • Community: A growing network of holders and fans who believe in $BETH’s community. • Utility: From a Clothing Brand to a gated group and eventual tools, $BETH is building an ecosystem that provides real value and a profit for burning $BETH supply. • Revenue: Merchandising: Beth-themed apparel and accessories with all profits directed to buying and burning $Beth tokens. With unique branding strategies of course. Future Projects: Plans for $Beth Academy and $Beth Tools will bring even more value to the ecosystem.