Market Cap: $ 11.74K
Total Supply: $ 998.56M
Circulating Supply: $ 998.56M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.74K
All-Time High: $ 0.00442072
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Beta Trader (BETA) Information Beta Trader (BETA) is a community-focused token dedicated to capturing the dynamic and humorous aspects of crypto culture. Driven by Beta Trader AI, the project continuously scans pump.fun thread comments, transforming them into a curated collection of crypto-themed memes on its Telegram platform. This round-the-clock automation aims to create a unique and expansive meme catalog, reflecting the voice of the community and crypto’s fast-paced trends. Beta Trader (BETA) is a community-focused token dedicated to capturing the dynamic and humorous aspects of crypto culture. Driven by Beta Trader AI, the project continuously scans pump.fun thread comments, transforming them into a curated collection of crypto-themed memes on its Telegram platform. This round-the-clock automation aims to create a unique and expansive meme catalog, reflecting the voice of the community and crypto’s fast-paced trends. Official Website: https://www.betatrader.meme/

Beta Trader (BETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beta Trader (BETA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BETA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BETA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BETA's tokenomics, explore BETA token's live price!

BETA Price Prediction

