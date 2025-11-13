Beta Finance (BETA) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-13 22:49:42 (UTC+8)
USD

Market Cap:
$ 9.45M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.45M
All-Time High:
$ 3.45
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00945175
Beta Finance (BETA) Information

Beta Finance is the permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.

Lenders are able to now earn risk-free yield (as high as 1000+%) on not only popular assets, but also the long tail of crypto assets, including yield farmed tokens, that exist today! Easily deposit your tokens on Beta into the token's money market, or create it yourself if it's not there yet.

Borrowers are able to borrow crypto assets by supplying ETH and/or Stablecoin as collateral. This gives users flexibility when interacting with other protocols that requires using assets they currently do not have without losing their current positions.

Traders are able to short sell any crypto asset by using their ETH and/or Stablecoin as collateral. Beta provides an integrated "1-Click" Short that makes initiating and managing short positions simple.

Liquidators are able to earn a premium bounty reward for monitoring and liquidating under-collateralized positions.

Official Website:
https://betafinance.org/

Beta Finance (BETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Beta Finance (BETA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BETA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BETA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BETA's tokenomics, explore BETA token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

