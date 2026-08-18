BEST Price Today

The live BEST (BEST) price today is $ 0, with a 1.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BEST.

BEST currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,169,698, with a circulating supply of 8.53B BEST. During the last 24 hours, BEST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01108485, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BEST moved +0.33% in the last hour and +11.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.79K.

BEST (BEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.17M$ 4.17M $ 4.17M Volume (24H) $ 3.79K$ 3.79K $ 3.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.89M$ 4.89M $ 4.89M Circulation Supply 8.53B 8.53B 8.53B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BEST is $ 4.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.79K. The circulating supply of BEST is 8.53B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.89M.