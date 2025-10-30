BESC MONEY (MONEY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 16.93 24H High $ 18.09 All Time High $ 39.54 Lowest Price $ 16.93 Price Change (1H) -0.72% Price Change (1D) -3.45% Price Change (7D) -17.82%

BESC MONEY (MONEY) real-time price is $17.05. Over the past 24 hours, MONEY traded between a low of $ 16.93 and a high of $ 18.09, showing active market volatility. MONEY's all-time high price is $ 39.54, while its all-time low price is $ 16.93.

In terms of short-term performance, MONEY has changed by -0.72% over the past hour, -3.45% over 24 hours, and -17.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BESC MONEY (MONEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 730.91K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 730.91K Circulation Supply 42.79K Total Supply 42,794.17872737667

The current Market Cap of BESC MONEY is $ 730.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MONEY is 42.79K, with a total supply of 42794.17872737667. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 730.91K.