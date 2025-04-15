BESC LLC Price (BESC)
The live price of BESC LLC (BESC) today is 0.663495 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 608.63K USD. BESC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BESC LLC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BESC LLC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 917.31K USD
Get real-time price updates of the BESC to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of BESC LLC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BESC LLC to USD was $ -0.0625959760.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BESC LLC to USD was $ +0.0362058605.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BESC LLC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0625959760
|-9.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0362058605
|+5.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BESC LLC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+59.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BESC LLC is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project that integrates real-world business revenue with blockchain technology. The project is centered around a utility token that provides holders with dividends from the profits of Builders Edge Services & Construction, a company specializing in residential and commercial construction services. Beyond revenue sharing, BESC LLC includes an in-house casino and a centralized exchange, expanding its ecosystem. The casino uses the token for gaming, and the exchange facilitates digital asset trading. This multifaceted approach offers diverse use cases for the token, enhancing its utility within the ecosystem. The project's integration with Builders Edge Services & Construction allows token holders to benefit from a non-crypto revenue stream, reducing the volatility typically associated with digital assets. The dividend structure distributes a portion of the company’s profits to token holders, incentivizing long-term participation. BESC LLC leverages Solana’s fast and low-cost transactions to create an efficient and scalable ecosystem that bridges blockchain assets with real-world business operations. The roadmap includes expanding the business-backed crypto model, integrating with more industries, and continually improving financial distribution mechanisms. This unique combination of traditional business backing and blockchain innovation offers a sustainable model for token utility and value creation.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
