Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) Information

BSC needs something new and unique memecoin tokenomics!

Introducing @bscwearshorts Bermuda Shorts

Ticker: $SHORT Contract Address: 0xACee924Ec7FCEB684369519e2d135DB2eAabE192

Tokenomics: 4 TRILLION

99.9% will be sent to CZ's wallet 0.08% for Liquidity 0.02% for CEX listings

I personally added 80 BNB Liquidity and will be locked for 4 months.

Don’t short the market—just buy $SHORT instead. 🩳

Tired of memecoin PvPs and drama? Try $SHORT—no PVP, just building a culture.

$SHORT dev sent 99.9% of the supply to CZ—better than $SHIB dev sending 50% of the supply to Vitalik.

Join Telegram: https://t.me/BERMUDASHORT