Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 479.93 24H High $ 489.34 All Time High $ 546.27 Lowest Price $ 479.93 Price Change (1H) +1.10% Price Change (1D) +0.52% Price Change (7D) -2.47%

Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) real-time price is $485.2. Over the past 24 hours, BRK.BX traded between a low of $ 479.93 and a high of $ 489.34, showing active market volatility. BRK.BX's all-time high price is $ 546.27, while its all-time low price is $ 479.93.

In terms of short-term performance, BRK.BX has changed by +1.10% over the past hour, +0.52% over 24 hours, and -2.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 618.55K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.77M Circulation Supply 1.27K Total Supply 22,199.99952743

The current Market Cap of Berkshire Hathaway xStock is $ 618.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRK.BX is 1.27K, with a total supply of 22199.99952743. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.77M.