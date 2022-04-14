BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) Tokenomics

BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) Information

Beramonium is a premier Berachain-native gaming studio, building a multi-game ecosystem powered by Berachain.

The first title, Beramonium Chronicles: Gemhunters, is an idle-RPG with Play & Earn (P&E) mechanics, where players send NFT-based Characters on missions to earn Gems and Equipment. These rewards enhance gameplay and unlock additional benefits within the Berachain ecosystem.

Expanding on this foundation, Beramonium Chronicles: Adventures introduces a full-3D RPG designed to bridge the gap between web2 and web3 gaming. With seamless blockchain integration, players can engage at their own pace: in casual and fun way or through "degen way" with advanced economics & game-theory.

$BERAMO is at the center of the Beramonium ecosystem. It's a heavily deflationary token that powers in-game mechanics.

Beramonium aims to redefine sustainable web3 gaming by leveraging Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to create a positive-sum rewards system rather than relying on traditional player-extractive models.

Official Website:
https://beramonium.io/
Whitepaper:
https://beramonium.io/tokenomics

BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 90.32K
Total Supply:
$ 966.31M
Circulating Supply:
$ 422.24M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 206.70K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00635425
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00021432
BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BERAMO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BERAMO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BERAMO's tokenomics, explore BERAMO token's live price!

BERAMO Price Prediction

Want to know where BERAMO might be heading? Our BERAMO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

