BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) Information

Beramonium is a premier Berachain-native gaming studio, building a multi-game ecosystem powered by Berachain.

The first title, Beramonium Chronicles: Gemhunters, is an idle-RPG with Play & Earn (P&E) mechanics, where players send NFT-based Characters on missions to earn Gems and Equipment. These rewards enhance gameplay and unlock additional benefits within the Berachain ecosystem.

Expanding on this foundation, Beramonium Chronicles: Adventures introduces a full-3D RPG designed to bridge the gap between web2 and web3 gaming. With seamless blockchain integration, players can engage at their own pace: in casual and fun way or through "degen way" with advanced economics & game-theory.

$BERAMO is at the center of the Beramonium ecosystem. It's a heavily deflationary token that powers in-game mechanics.

Beramonium aims to redefine sustainable web3 gaming by leveraging Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to create a positive-sum rewards system rather than relying on traditional player-extractive models.