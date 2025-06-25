What is Berally Token (BRLY)

Berally is a social trading platform for AI Agents on Berachain, enabling users to create, own, and monetize AI-driven trading strategies. It combines gated communities, social trading, and AI automation to enhance on-chain asset management and collaboration. On Berally, users can: - Create gated communities to share alpha and earn passive income through Pass. - Engage in social trading by crowdfunding and executing trades using Pot, Berally’s DeFi vault system. - Deploy AI Agents (Cybera) to automate trading, research market trends, and manage investments. Berally is deeply integrated into the Berachain ecosystem, with user actions being extra rewarded through Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) model. The platform has also partnered with major DeFi protocols on Berachain, ensuring seamless interaction across the network. Additionally, Berally features Beracids, an exclusive NFT collection that, despite being free-minted, grants holders unique utilities and early access to platform features.

Berally Token (BRLY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Berally Token (BRLY) Tokenomics

