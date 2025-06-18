Beradrome Price (BERO)
The live price of Beradrome (BERO) today is 1.5 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BERO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Beradrome Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 263.78 USD
- Beradrome price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Beradrome to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Beradrome to USD was $ -0.6067339500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Beradrome to USD was $ -0.6067339500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Beradrome to USD was $ -1.0245502448553565.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.6067339500
|-40.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.6067339500
|-40.44%
|90 Days
|$ -1.0245502448553565
|-40.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Beradrome: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Beradrome is Berachain’s native restaking & liquidity marketplace, enabling ecosystem projects to build deeper liquidity for less, liquidation free HONEY loans and a flywheel boosted by its Berachain validator set. The platform introduces an innovative token structure, encompassing BERO, hiBERO, and oBERO tokens, each presenting users with diverse advantages and motivations. The supply of BERO tokens is algorithmically controlled via a bonding curve mechanism, ensuring a stable foundation for BERO tokens while providing liquidity at market-driven rates.
