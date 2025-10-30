Beny Bad Boy (BBB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00316162 $ 0.00316162 $ 0.00316162 24H Low $ 0.00316186 $ 0.00316186 $ 0.00316186 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00316162$ 0.00316162 $ 0.00316162 24H High $ 0.00316186$ 0.00316186 $ 0.00316186 All Time High $ 0.00514351$ 0.00514351 $ 0.00514351 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) +0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.01%

Beny Bad Boy (BBB) real-time price is $0.00316186. Over the past 24 hours, BBB traded between a low of $ 0.00316162 and a high of $ 0.00316186, showing active market volatility. BBB's all-time high price is $ 0.00514351, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BBB has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and +0.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Beny Bad Boy (BBB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.53M$ 7.53M $ 7.53M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.53M$ 7.53M $ 7.53M Circulation Supply 2.38B 2.38B 2.38B Total Supply 2,382,904,000.0 2,382,904,000.0 2,382,904,000.0

The current Market Cap of Beny Bad Boy is $ 7.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BBB is 2.38B, with a total supply of 2382904000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.53M.