BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX Price (SAVAX)
The live price of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX (SAVAX) today is 24.24 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 190.28M USD. SAVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX price change within the day is +3.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.85M USD
During today, the price change of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX to USD was $ +0.873642.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX to USD was $ +1.4921925840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX to USD was $ -4.8286661760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX to USD was $ -19.22909244292766.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.873642
|+3.74%
|30 Days
|$ +1.4921925840
|+6.16%
|60 Days
|$ -4.8286661760
|-19.92%
|90 Days
|$ -19.22909244292766
|-44.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
+3.74%
+20.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BENQI Liquid Staking is the first liquid staking protocol for Avalanche. Users stake AVAX with BENQI, and receive sAVAX, an interest bearing version of AVAX. This allows users to earn both the rewards for securing the Avalanche network and from the world of DeFi.
|1 SAVAX to VND
₫621,537.84
|1 SAVAX to AUD
A$38.2992
|1 SAVAX to GBP
￡18.18
|1 SAVAX to EUR
€21.3312
|1 SAVAX to USD
$24.24
|1 SAVAX to MYR
RM106.8984
|1 SAVAX to TRY
₺922.0896
|1 SAVAX to JPY
¥3,469.2288
|1 SAVAX to RUB
₽1,993.9824
|1 SAVAX to INR
₹2,085.1248
|1 SAVAX to IDR
Rp403,999.8384
|1 SAVAX to KRW
₩34,431.708
|1 SAVAX to PHP
₱1,382.4072
|1 SAVAX to EGP
￡E.1,235.9976
|1 SAVAX to BRL
R$141.804
|1 SAVAX to CAD
C$33.4512
|1 SAVAX to BDT
৳2,944.9176
|1 SAVAX to NGN
₦38,908.3512
|1 SAVAX to UAH
₴1,000.6272
|1 SAVAX to VES
Bs1,721.04
|1 SAVAX to PKR
Rs6,799.32
|1 SAVAX to KZT
₸12,552.9264
|1 SAVAX to THB
฿813.9792
|1 SAVAX to TWD
NT$784.4064
|1 SAVAX to AED
د.إ88.9608
|1 SAVAX to CHF
Fr19.6344
|1 SAVAX to HKD
HK$187.86
|1 SAVAX to MAD
.د.م224.4624
|1 SAVAX to MXN
$486.9816