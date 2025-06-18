BENIS Price (BENIS)
The live price of BENIS (BENIS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 219.85K USD. BENIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BENIS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BENIS price change within the day is -30.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of BENIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BENIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BENIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BENIS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-30.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BENIS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
-30.86%
-60.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A memecoin on Avalanche about benis. Benis is a humourous misspelling of a phallic word. The Avalanche community enjoys this word and therefore it was made into a memecoin. The memecoin is family friendly. It was launched on Arena.Trade's token launcher and has grown to become a cult-like meme. It is part of the nochillio world order of degenerate currencies on the Avalanche c-chain. Try benis today!
