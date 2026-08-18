Bending Spoons xStock Price Today

The live Bending Spoons xStock (BSPX) price today is $ 38.34, with a 1.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSPX to USD conversion rate is $ 38.34 per BSPX.

Bending Spoons xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 79,564,565, with a circulating supply of 2.08M BSPX. During the last 24 hours, BSPX traded between $ 37.26 (low) and $ 39.58 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 58.64, while the all-time low was $ 28.12.

In short-term performance, BSPX moved -- in the last hour and -28.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.02K.

Bending Spoons xStock (BSPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 79.56M$ 79.56M $ 79.56M Volume (24H) $ 8.02K$ 8.02K $ 8.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 79.56M$ 79.56M $ 79.56M Circulation Supply 2.08M 2.08M 2.08M Total Supply 2,075,073.634063998 2,075,073.634063998 2,075,073.634063998

The current Market Cap of Bending Spoons xStock is $ 79.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.02K. The circulating supply of BSPX is 2.08M, with a total supply of 2075073.634063998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.56M.