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The live Ben the Dog price today is 0 USD.BENDOG market cap is 67,582 USD. Track real-time BENDOG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Ben the Dog price today is 0 USD.BENDOG market cap is 67,582 USD. Track real-time BENDOG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Ben the Dog Price (BENDOG)

Unlisted

1 BENDOG to USD Live Price:

$0.00006757
$0.00006757$0.00006757
+0.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ben the Dog (BENDOG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:39:25 (UTC+8)

Ben the Dog Price Today

The live Ben the Dog (BENDOG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current BENDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BENDOG.

Ben the Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 67,582, with a circulating supply of 999.89M BENDOG. During the last 24 hours, BENDOG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.074638, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BENDOG moved +0.66% in the last hour and -3.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ben the Dog (BENDOG) Market Information

$ 67.58K
$ 67.58K$ 67.58K

--
----

$ 67.58K
$ 67.58K$ 67.58K

999.89M
999.89M 999.89M

999,890,308.1796296
999,890,308.1796296 999,890,308.1796296

The current Market Cap of Ben the Dog is $ 67.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BENDOG is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999890308.1796296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.58K.

Ben the Dog Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.074638
$ 0.074638$ 0.074638

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.66%

+0.31%

-3.13%

-3.13%

Ben the Dog (BENDOG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Ben the Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ben the Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ben the Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ben the Dog to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.31%
30 Days$ 0-5.54%
60 Days$ 0+2.89%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Ben the Dog

Ben the Dog (BENDOG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BENDOG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ben the Dog (BENDOG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ben the Dog could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ben the Dog will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BENDOG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ben the Dog Price Prediction.

What is Ben the Dog (BENDOG)

In 2017, Anatoly Yakovenko faced a big decision about starting Solana, a new blockchain project, while doubters surrounded him.

Looking for guidance, he turned to an unusual advisor: Ben The Dog.

Surprisingly, Ben's simple "Yeahppp" answer convinced Anatoly to take the plunge, and Solana became a massive success.

Following in Anatoly’s footsteps, Ben is now making his mark on Solana.

Get ready for BEN, a project created by one of Solana’s earliest advisors and Anatoly’s most trusted source of guidance, Ben The Dog.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ben the Dog (BENDOG) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemeSolana Ecosystem

About Ben the Dog

What is today's price of Ben the Dog (BENDOG)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.31%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of BENDOG are in circulation?

The circulating supply of BENDOG is 999890308.1796296, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Ben the Dog?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of BENDOG across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Ben the Dog today?

The market capitalization stands at £49799.85539977950000, positioning Ben the Dog at rank #5294 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is BENDOG being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Ben the Dog?

The recent price movement of 0.31% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ben the Dog

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:39:25 (UTC+8)

Ben the Dog (BENDOG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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