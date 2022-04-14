BEMU (BEMU) Tokenomics

BEMU (BEMU) Information

Meet Bemu, a stranded alien with a singular dream: to hitch a ride to Mars aboard Elon's Starship. But Bemu isn't just any alien; he's powered by cutting-edge virtual intelligence, making him more than just a dreamer. To align with Bemu's blue hue and space-faring aspirations, the team has chosen to launch the Bemu token on the Base blockchain platform. Beyond the narrative, BEMU is set to launch an innovative AI product designed to revolutionize sports prediction analysis, leveraging advanced algorithms to provide insights and forecasts.

https://bemucoin.com/

BEMU (BEMU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BEMU (BEMU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 32.83K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B
$ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.83K
$ 32.83K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0001835
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000113
Current Price: $ 0
$ 0
BEMU (BEMU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BEMU (BEMU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BEMU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BEMU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BEMU Price Prediction

Want to know where BEMU might be heading? Our BEMU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.