Bemo Price (BMTON)
The live price of Bemo (BMTON) today is 3.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 372.17K USD. BMTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bemo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bemo price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 142.86K USD
During today, the price change of Bemo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bemo to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bemo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bemo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bemo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON that allows you to stake native TON tokens and, in return, get bmTON tokens which you can use freely in DeFi. The price of the bmTON token to TON increases with the staking rewards accrued after each validation round by bemo protocol. bemo protocol is a set of smart contracts on the TON blockchain. These contracts are responsible for: TON deposits and withdrawals Minting and burning of the bmTON tokens Transfer of TON tokens to the participating validators Receipt of the staking fees Validation and protocol fee calculation and distribution bmTON vs TON price and exchange rate calculation Key components of bemo are the application’s set of smart contracts and the bmTON token.
